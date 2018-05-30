Vancouver’s May weather on pace to be driest on record

With less than two days left in the month, statistics suggest May 2018 is on pace to be the driest on record.

A mere 1.6 millimetres of rain has fallen this month in Metro Vancouver, compared to the average monthly total for May of 65 millimetres.

There is, however, a chance of showers on May 31 so the month may not be record-setting.

If the dry weather holds, this could prove to be the driest May since data measurements began at the Vancouver International Airport in 1937.

Vancouver’s driest May on record was in 2015, which saw just 4.2 millimetres of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the mean temperature so far this month is 14.9 degrees, well above the long-term average of 12.8 degrees.

As of now, this is the third warmest on record. The highest mean temperature on record is 15.2 degrees in May 1958.

The pattern in the jet stream throughout the month of May drove moisture north and kept Metro Vancouver drier than normal.

The pattern shifted over the last couple of days, leading to cooler, wetter conditions.

Although it looks like the pattern will continue into early next week, the overall summer forecast for June, July and August is trending toward higher than normal temperatures and below normal precipitation levels.

If that is the case, this could be another challenging wildfire season.

— With files from Mark Madryga