B.C. flooding 2018

More
Weather
May 18, 2018 10:56 pm

B.C.’s flood forecast is looking better, but we’re still not out of the woods

By Senior Meteorologist  Global News

The Friday, May 18, 2018 evening weather forecast for Vancouver, British Columbia and the surrounding area.

A A

As much as 20 to 40 mm of rain was expected to fall over the last couple of days, but that didn’t happen in most regions.

There were forecasts of thunderstorms, but not as many happened as there could have been.

Coverage of floods on Globalnews.ca/bc:

The B.C. River Forecast Centre was mostly concerned about heavy rainfall, but amounts were limited to anywhere between 0 and 15 mm, though a few spots received 25 mm.

In addition, temperatures were cooler on Thursday, slowing the snow melt to more manageable rates.

The Boundary and Kootenay regions were hit hardest and will still be affected by snowpack runoff.

Water levels are expected to peak today and tomorrow.

This chart shows the height of the Granby River close to Grand Forks on May 18, 2018.

BC River Forecast Centre

Meanwhile, in the Okanagan Valley, and the Similkameen, Shuswap and Thompson regions, the rain had no noticeable effect on the rivers.

This chart shows the height of Mission Creek near Kelowna on May 18, 2018.

BC River Forecast Centre

Further downstream, peak levels are forecasted to peak on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

This graph shows water levels in the Fraser River on May 18, 2018.

B.C. River Forecast Centre

Rainfall in the next 24 hours will be quite minimal and focused on areas further west.

This may have an impact on the Lower Fraser River.

This graphic shows temperatures expected across B.C. on May 19, 2018.

Global News

But for the most part, the River Forecast Centre is no longer concerned about future rainfall and conditions will begin to dry out this weekend.

Temperatures are going to climb again but it will be a slow climb so snow melt will be at a manageable rate for the next couple of days.

This graphic shows temperatures in the Southern Interior starting on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Flood
BC Flood 2018
bc flood forecast
BC Flooding 2018
BC rain forecast
bc river levels
bc water levels
Fraser River
Fraser River flooding
Fraser River water levels
Grand Forks
Grand Forks flooding
grand forks water levels

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News