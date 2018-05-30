B.C. wildfire crews make progress on major fires

Rain and cooler temperatures have helped B.C. wildfire crews get the upper hand on some major fires burning in the province and give previously evacuated residents the all-clear to go back home.

The Allie Lake wildfire is now fully contained and the B.C. Wildfire Service is thanking the more than seven millimeters of rain Tuesday night for helping with the suppression efforts.

The Allie Lake #BCwildfire is now 100% contained, being held at 2,739 ha. Suppression efforts were aided by more than 7 mm of rain and cooler temperatures last night. An area restriction remains in place in areas surrounding the Allie Lake wildfire. Info: https://t.co/xNfcHytqAx https://t.co/rzCb1jtKyX — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 30, 2018

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has downgraded all evacuation orders and alerts issued due to the wildfire burning about 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops.

Recreation sites in the Allie Lake fire area remain closed and an area restriction, limiting access to a large area around the fire, is still in place.

The Xusum Creek wildfire is still considered out of control, but wildfire crews have reached a 35 per cent containment on the blaze burning west of Lillooet, near Anderson Lake.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District lifted the evacuation alerts for McGillivray Recreation Retreat and properties on Highline Road.

The evacuation order for properties on Highline Road is still in effect and the road remains closed as a result.

The Tommy Lakes wildfire, burning north of Fort St. John and estimated to be 22,659 hectares, is 10 per cent contained.

Evacuation orders and alerts issued by the Peace River Regional District due to this fire are still in place.

Wildfires officials say there has been little growth on the fire on Wednesday, adding calmer winds and cooler temperatures helped the fire suppression efforts.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is advising people in the Fort St. John area they may smell smoke from the Tommy Lakes fire and smoke may be visible to the public in the vicinity of the fire.

