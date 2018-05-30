Canada sanctions more Venezuelans for ‘undermining democracy’

OTTAWA – Global Affairs says Canada is adding more Venezuelans to its sanctions list.

Another 14 individuals have been added to the list of people who Canada says are among those responsible for the deterioration of democracy in that country under the regime of Nicola Maduro.

The sanctions essentially prohibit Canadians from doing business with people or entities on the list.

It’s the latest in a series of Canadian moves against the Maduro government.

Earlier this month, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland dismissed the latest elections in Venezuela as illegitimate and anti-democratic.

On Tuesday, a three-member panel of experts, including Canadian Irwin Cotler, told the Organization of American States that officials in Maduro’s administration have committed crimes against humanity.