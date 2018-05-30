Arizona man ‘chased’ by dust devil driving down freeway

An Arizona man caught a dust devil on camera on Tuesday in Scottsdale as it “chased” him down the freeway.

Lance Brown had been driving near the intersection of freeways 202 and 101 when the weather event occurred.

Brown caught the event on camera, stopping periodically to film the swirling vortex of dust.

“It’s actually moving toward me,” he says at one point in the video.

The video then shows Brown looking behind him as the dust devil crosses the road and appears to come toward where he’s parked. He then drives down the road before resuming filming.

“That’s where I was parked at,” he says, laughing.

A dust devil, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is a small, rapidly rotating wind made visible by dust, dirt or the debris it picks up. It develops “best” on clear, dry, hot afternoons. The American Meteorological Society says it can occasionally cause minor damage.

Tuesday’s dust devil stretched hundreds of feet into the air, AZFamily.com reports,