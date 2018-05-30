City projecting $12.1 M deficit

The city is projecting a $12.1 M dollar shortfall for 2018.

The first quarterly report will be delivered to the finance committee next week.

The report indicates about $4.5 million of the deficit is the result of reduced revenue from photo radar tickets, and higher pension and overtime costs from police staffing Winnipeg Whiteout Street parties.

Another $3.7 million is from debt, benefit and overtime costs within the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Snow clearing also went above budget by $1.6 million.

Scott Gillingham, finance committee chair, said the first quarter often projects a deficit, which is usually reduced by the end of the year.

“Usually over the last three quarters of the year that deficit is diminished and the financial picture improves,” Gillingham said.

The report will be reviewed at the June 5 meeting.