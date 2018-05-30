Belleville man killed in crash south of Bancroft

A Belleville man died following a vehicle crash south of Bancroft on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. along Highway 62 between Old Hastings and Upper Turriff roads, a 30-kilometre stretch.

READ MORE: Fatal tractor trailer collision closes Hwy. 401 westbound near Napanee

Police, firefighters and paramedics discovered a vehicle which left the roadway and struck a rock cut.

Police say the driver, Roger Walsh, 71, of Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

“The cause of the death is unknown at this time pending an autopsy report,” police said.