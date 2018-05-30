Fire heavily damages 2 southwest Edmonton homes

Two homes were heavily damaged by fire — with one of them destroyed — and three others affected in the southwest Edmonton neighbourhood of MacEwan early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Melrose Crescent just after 2:30 a.m. They arrived six minutes later to find two homes engulfed in flames. It’s believed the fire started in one house and then quickly spread to the neighbouring one.

Area resident Chris Thiessen woke up to the sound of firetrucks arriving and looked outside to see his neighbour’s house consumed by flames.

“It was huge, like, 50 feet above the house. I have never seen anything like it in my life,” he said.

One person got out safely from one house, and five people from the other house. Three of them had to be assessed by EMS on the scene, but were fine.

“I know the one gentleman — I believe his name is Nate — he was in the second house here that the fire spread to. I know he was out pretty quickly,” Thiessen said. “The other family has only been in the house, I believe, for a few months.”

He said police quickly evacuated all of the nearby homes.

“Everyone in the cul-de-sac here, we’re all moved off to the side. We’re all safe, and that’s the important thing I guess.”

Heavy smoke filled the air as crews worked to put out the fires.

Another neighbour, Kundran Kuralenthi, was also awoken by the noise of the firetrucks. “After 15 minutes or so a police officer came to the door and told me to get everyone out of the house, just for precaution.”

The fire was brought under control at 3:49 a.m., but crews remained on scene into the morning putting out hot spots.

The roof of one home was destroyed, leaving behind charred trusses. An Edmonton Fire Rescue spokeswoman said heavy equipment will be brought in later Wednesday to tear down one of the homes.

Three other homes sustained heat damage.

How the fire started is under investigation.

— More to come…