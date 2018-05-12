Thousands turn out in Edmonton to learn emergency survival skills

Thousands turned out to learn how to stay safe during emergencies at Edmonton’s Hawrelak Park on Saturday.

Organizers expected up to 15,000 people to attend the event, known as “Get Ready in the Park,” the City of Edmonton’s finale to Emergency Preparedness Week.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come down, meet the first responders who work in their community to keep them safe, get an idea of the apparatus they use, and get some tips on how they and their families can be better prepared,” said Deputy Fire Chief Rob Squire of the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services’ Office of Emergency Management.

Erika Escobar said she has attended the event with her sons for several years to ensure they are prepared for emergencies.

“Especially with the little ones like my two boys, I mean, I’d like for them to be informed and know what to do when something does happen,” Escobar said.

Attendees got the chance to hop on helicopters, sit in police cruisers and get up close to fire trucks.

One display, hosted by Epcor Utilities, used hotdogs to demonstrate the potential injury caused by touching a live electrical wire with one’s hand.

“What we’re trying to get the message across there — not just to children but to everyone — is to stay clear of power lines, especially when they’re down because they could be live,” said Tim le Riche, a spokesperson for the company.

This was the eleventh year for the annual event.