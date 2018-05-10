How to build a 72-hour emergency kit

Are you prepared for a major disaster?

Most of us are not prepared enough, according to emergency experts.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) recommends a 72-hour kit, which are emergency supplies that will get your family through three days without water service, power or assistance from the outside world.

Jay Shaw from the WFPS said there should be water for every person in the house and he recommends four litres of water per person each day.

The kit should also have canned food, a can opener, a battery powered radio, flashlights and whatever items may be necessary to your family’s needs.

Within the kit he also recommends having a Grab And Go Bag, which you could take if you had to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

That bag should have all your family’s important paperwork, spare medication and cash.

Shaw said “If you were going to evacuate your house and you may never go back, what would you need to restart your home again?”

For more information, visit the city’s website.