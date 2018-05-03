Province releases emergency preparedness tips, as Fort McMurray marks 2 years since wildfire

As people in the Fort McMurray area mark two years since wildfires devastated the northern Alberta community, the province is reminding Albertans to be prepared for an emergency.

On Thursday, the province and emergency responders held a kickoff to Emergency Preparedness Week. The theme of the nation-wide event is to be “emergency ready.”

WATCH: Fort McMurray continues to rebuild 2 years after wildfire

“As we have seen over the last few years in Alberta, the unthinkable can and will happen,” Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson said. “Our government and communities across the province are working hard to plan and prepare.”

The province is asking Albertans to know the risks in their community, create an emergency plan and build a 72-hour emergency kit.

READ MORE: Report into Fort McMurray wildfire cites communications breakdown in early days

The emergency plan should include what your family will do, who they will contact and where they will go during an emergency, and the plan should be practiced regularly.

The emergency kit should include non-perishable food, water, medication, warm clothing and comfort items. Every vehicle should have an emergency kit.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray wildfire rebuild making progress, mayor says

The province also says residents should download the Alberta Emergency Alert app. The app issues information about an immediate disaster, including what action you need to take to stay safe.

Starting this year, Albertans will also receive messages about emergencies like tornadoes, wildfires and floods directly through a national alerting system to their compatible cellphones.

Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 6 to May 12.