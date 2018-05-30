Bill Kelly: The one question that voters should be asking

We’re a week away from the provincial election and our heads are full of campaign promises and our blue boxes are full of political brochures praising local candidates and condemning their opponents.

But before we mark our ballots this time, there is one question that all voters should be asking.

It’s the same question that was posed to the three main party leaders in the last debate: how are you going to pay for all these promises?

For the record, none of the leaders answered that question, choosing instead to fall back on their platitudes and talking points that have sadly become the norm in this campaign.

The NDP has produced a costed-out platform and there are some glaring mathematical challenges in it, but a least it’s there for us to evaluate.

The Liberal budget unveiled in April is their de facto platform, but they should also be judged on their performance of the last four years.

Most troublesome is Doug Ford‘s litany of promises that include tax cuts, tax credits and lower prices on everything from hydro to beer, yet Ford won’t tell us how his government would pay for all of this.

We’ve been burned before by governments that ran huge deficits, created new taxes or closed hospitals after we elected them.

It’s a simple question: how are you going to pay for all this?

If they can’t give us a straight answer, they don’t deserve our vote.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.