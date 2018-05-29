Flood watch issued for Town of Banff, Bow River

The Town of Banff was put on flood watch Tuesday, as significant rainfall is expected in the Upper Bow Basin, according to the town’s website.

The region is forecast to see 25-35 millimetres of rain over the next few days, which the town said could result in localized flooding.

The advisory was issued for the Bow River upstream of Banff and including the town.

The river’s water levels could rise about 0.2 metres, the town said, with peak water levels expected on Wednesday night.

“This precipitation, in combination with the higher than average water levels in these areas due to the snow melt that has occurred in the past few weeks, may cause water levels to approach bankfull conditions at the Town of Banff and upstream,” the warning reads.

Officials said no widespread flooding is expected, but some low-lying areas near the river could see some flooding.

A high streamflow advisory was also in place for the Bow River upstream from the Town of Cochrane to the Town of Banff.

“The River Forecast Centre and the Town of Banff have been in direct communication and will continue to monitor the precipitation and water levels rise throughout this event and update advisory levels as necessary,” the town said.