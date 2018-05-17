Flooding possible as high streamflow advisory issued for Calgary, Bow Valley

Fast snowmelt and rainy weather has prompted a high streamflow advisory to be issued for areas in the Bow Valley, including Calgary.

“Snowmelt has increased water levels in the Pipestone River near Lake Louise and the Bow River, upstream of Calgary, causing the flooding of low-lying areas,” Alberta Environment said on its website Thursday.

READ MORE: City of Calgary says deep snowpack doesn’t mean flooding

The Pipestone River rose 0.3 metres in the last week which led Parks Canada to close a trail and picnic area nearby.

In Lake Louise and Banff, the Bow River rose about 0.5 metres in the past week.

Alberta Environment said walking trails west of downtown Banff could be closed in the coming days.

In Canmore, the pathway that runs under the Bow River bridge was closed as of Thursday and more closures are possible, the government said.

While the cool temperatures are expected to slow the melting snow in the mountains, 10 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected to fall through Friday and could cause water levels to increase along the Bow River and tributaries.

READ MORE: How prepared is Calgary for major flooding?

“There are no significant flooding concerns at the time. However, the situation will continue to be monitored and additional advisories will be issued as required,” Alberta Environment said.