Edmonton Eskimos training camp Day 10: Pair of rookies shine in pre-season opener

After a day off on Monday, the Edmonton Eskimos were back on the field Tuesday morning for back-to-back practices as the team prepares for the final pre-season test. On Friday night, they’ll face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Eskimos were victorious on Sunday over the Saskatchewan Roughriders by a score of 35-12.

A pair of rookies led the way on offence and defence in the win. Running back Shaq Cooper recorded 36 rushing yards on four carries and recorded a touchdown. Cooper added 34 yards receiving on three catches and recorded nine yards on two punt returns.

Cooper said he enjoyed his first CFL outing but feels he has a lot of room for improvement.

“I give myself a C,” Copper said. “I can do better but [this was the] first game, getting used to it.

“Excited to be out there, made a couple of mistakes but [with] this game, I’m here to fix them and get better.”

The other standout was defensive lineman, Gerald Rivers, who recorded sacks on consecutive plays in the third quarter of Sunday’s win.

Rivers has had quite the journey in his pro career. He tore his labrum while in the training camp of the Houston Texans in 2016.

“They had to go in and break my pelvis, move the socket over, re-screw it back in and pretty much re-align my hip and then fix the labrum,” Rivers said.

“I’m one of the first players to really try and have the surgery and really try to make an attempt to come back.”

Rivers said the most difficult transition for him with the CFL game is the yard off the ball.

“Really, it comes down to timing,” Rivers said. “A move that you would usually use at two or three steps now has to be your third or fourth step. The tackle has so much space between the two of you, so coaches have really been focusing on making sure you eat up that first yard and play from there and then attack and make your move.”

Eskimos Player Profile

97 Gerald Rivers Defensive line 6’5 255 pounds

Born: June 22, 1990 Avondale Estates, Georgia

School: Ole Miss

It was a testy day at practice as several scuffles broke out.

Receiver Jamill Smith and defensive back Johnny Adams came to blows followed by a couple of skirmishes between the offence and defence. Head coach Jason Maas says he’s not surprised considering it’s the mid-point of training camp.

“We just got done playing a game in the pre-season so guys know they are in battle for their jobs,” Maas said.

“Obviously, it’s getting to the middle of camp and everyone is getting more tired but I love it. I love the aggression. I just want them to take care of themselves and leave it on the field. We’ve talked about [it] and generally that’s what we do. At the end of the day, we also need to be disciplined.”

Audibles

Roster notes

Offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell didn’t practice Tuesday after injuring his knee on Sunday. He joined receivers Bryant Mitchell and Nate Behar on the sidelines along with defensive back Brandyn Thompson and offensive lineman J-S Roy.

The Eskimos will be on the field Wednesday for one session starting at 8:30 a.m. on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

The team will play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night. Kick-off from Investors Group Field will be at 6:30 p.m. and live coverage on 630 CHED will begin with Countdown to Kick-off, starting at 5 p.m.