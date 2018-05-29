Former education assistant heading to trial on sexual assault charges

A former education assistant charged with assaulting two teens is taking the charges to trial in Superior Court.

Charges laid against Karen Bagshaw include sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

Bagshaw was charged in December 2016.

At the time of Bagshaw’s arrest, Peterborough Police said the charges related to two 15-year-old teens, and that the allegations relate to incidents that began in 2013.

Bagshaw was in court Tuesday as the judge issued a few rulings following a preliminary hearing. One count of sexual exploitation was dismissed.

A publication ban prohibits the media from publishing much of what was said in the hearing.

The charges will be addressed on June 27 in Superior Court during a pretrial.

Bagshaw is no longer working in the Peterborough area; shortly after her arrest, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board issued a statement indicating she was no longer welcome on any of the board’s properties.