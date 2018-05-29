Lac du Bonnet RCMP investigating second drowning this month

RCMP in Lac du Bonnet are investigating after responding to a call of a potential drowning Sunday evening.

When officers arrived to the location on McArthur Avenue at 5:45 p.m., they found several people trying to perform CPR on a woman.

The 23-year-old victim had been pulled from the water and was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the Chief Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate.

It is the second tragic incident in the cottage community this month.

A three-year-old boy died May 12 after wandering away while playing with a group of other children at Tulabi Falls campground.