May 13, 2018

RCMP investigating tragic death at Manitoba campground

Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a 3-year-old boy drowned on Saturday.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a child drowned at Tulabi Falls Campground on Saturday.

A three-year-old boy from Winnipeg had been playing with a group of other children Saturday morning when he wandered away from the group.

Family members found him in a body of water and called for help.

Emergency responders attended and tried to provide medical assistance to the young boy, but he was later pronounced deceased.

RCMP said they do not consider the death suspicious but the investigation is ongoing.

