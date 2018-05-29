Two homes destroyed after 3-alarm Scarborough blaze

The Toronto Fire Department says two houses were gutted in a three-alarm fire in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to Eagleview Crescent and Wintermute Boulevard in the Steeles and Warden area after multiple portable structure fire calls to 911.

Flames soon spread to a second structure before being knocked down by fire teams facing excessive heat complicated by humid weather.

“They have to wear the same protective equipment whether it’s -40 or plus 30,” Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told Global News. “Our job is to make sure we rotate them properly.”

Toronto Fire investigators are on the scene. There were no injuries.