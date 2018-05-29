Canada
Portion of Highway 400 closed briefly after a black bear sighting

Barrie police temporarily closed a portion of Highway 400 after a black bear sighting.

A portion of Highway 400 was closed briefly May 29, after a black bear was spotted alongside the road.

The Barrie Police temporarily closed all northbound lanes of Highway 400 at the Duckworth Street exit, and southbound at the Highway 400 and Highway 11 intersect.

A portion of Georgian Drive was also closed briefly while police monitored the bear’s movements.

Police say they followed the bear as it headed north along the highway, and monitored it as it moved into a deep, wooded area just north of the city.

The highway was reopened after the brief closure, which lasted less than an hour.

