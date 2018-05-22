Police issue advisory after black bear sighting in Innisfil

A black bear sighting in Innisfil has prompted the South Simcoe police to issue a public advisory.

Police say a large adolescent black bear has been spotted at various locations around the city.

According to police, the bear was seen Sunday evening at a golf course on 10th Sideroad, just outside of Barrie.

The bear was then spotted near the Trans Canada Trail at the 5th Sideroad on Monday, and was last seen at St. John’s Road in Innisfil Tuesday morning.

Police say there is no need to panic as they are monitoring the bear’s movements, however, they are asking parents to stay with their children at bus stops as a precaution while the bear remains on the loose.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has also offered tips to minimize the chances of attracting bears:

Store garbage in containers with tight-fitting lids

Put garbage out only on the morning of pickup

Put bird feeders away as seeds, suet and nectar attract bears

Pick any fruits and berries as they ripen; don’t let them rot on the ground

Clean outdoor barbeque grills after each use, including the grease traps underneath

Keep dogs on a leash, as bears will follow off-leash dogs back to owners

While sightings happen yearly in the area, police remind residents that if they see a bear not to approach it, but to contact police.

Police say if a bear is posing an immediate threat or is exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, to call 911 or local police. For non-emergencies, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry operate a 24/7 bear reporting line at 1-866-514-2327.