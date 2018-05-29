Local winners for Canada’s Favourite Crossing Guard Contest

Two local crossing guards have been chosen as winners of the 2018 Canada’s Favourite Crossing Guard Contest!

Pierce Casey from London, takes care of the 300 students at Evelyn Harrison P.S. and also attends school concerts and sporting events as an “honorary grandparent” for students whose family are not available.

Oakville’s Darnley Lewis works near St. Mary Catholic School and is also a hospital volunteer.

The recipients are being recognized for their extraordinary contributions to their communities, and will receive their awards over the next few weeks.

Since it began in 2005, Canada’s Favourite Crossing Guard Contest has honoured 39 crossing guards nationwide.