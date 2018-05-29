Stretch of Brock Road in Pickering closed for construction

The Regional Municipality of Durham would like drivers travelling through Pickering to exercise caution for the safety of cyclists, pedestrians, and workers during construction on Brock Road.

READ MORE: Toronto man charged after allegedly trying to run down pedestrians in Pickering parking lot

Starting this week, there will be northbound lane restrictions on the road between Finch Avenue and Usman Road during the road work to support a new development.

The Region says the work should be finished by June 22, but unfavourable weather conditions may cause delays.