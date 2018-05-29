Woman mocks security camera with graffiti

A 36-year-old Harrowsmith, Ont., woman was charged Monday for allegedly writing graffiti while knowing she was on camera.

On May 14, around 3:30 a.m., the accused entered a west-end Kingston, Ont., bank vestibule.

According to Kingston Police, security cameras recorded the woman as she painted text on the windows, including derogatory comments made against the security cameras. Police say it was clear by the graffiti and video footage that the woman knew she was on camera.

Police say the 36-year-old also wrote something in graffiti about a man that she clearly liked.

A warrant was issued for her arrest as a result of the mischief.

On the morning of May 28, a Kingston patrol officer saw the accused in the area of Princess and Sydenham Street and arrested her. She was charged with mischief and breach of recognizance.