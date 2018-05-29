Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board touting elementary enrolment growth

Elementary student enrolment continues to grow at the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

On Monday night, board trustees — sitting as the budget committee — met to begin reviewing a proposed balanced budget of $414,564.20 for the 2018-2019 school year.

Budget committee chairperson Anthony Caruso noted funding is driven by student enrolment. He said over the last five years elementary enrolment has increased by nearly 1,500 students.

The school board has 65 elementary schools under its jurisdiction in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and Durham.

“We continue to be a destination of choice for parents seeking a rich and rewarding educational experience for their children,” he stated.

“It is very encouraging to see once again a strong increase in our elementary enrolment — over 800 students — from year to year.”

The board expects an increase of 839 elementary students for the 2018-2019 school year. Secondary enrolment is expected to stabilize as early as 2019 with a projected decrease of 94 students for the upcoming budget year.

Total board enrolment for 2018-2019 is expected to be 32,186 students.

“We pride ourselves on providing engaging and innovative learning experiences, and our students and staff are doing amazing things in our schools each day,” said Caruso.

“Clearly, parents in our communities are recognizing that, and choosing our schools for their children.”

The province grants school boards money based on secondary and elementary student enrolment. The board says 80 per cent of the proposed budget is earmarked for designated costs as part of collective agreements or funded programs.

“Our challenge is to continue to find creative ways to manage and allocate our discretionary dollars amongst the many worthwhile programs we would like to support,” said Caruso.

The next budget committee meeting is June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Education Centre boardroom at 1994 Fisher Dr.