Cineplex building new movie theatre in Saskatoon

A new state-of-the-art movie theatre is slated for Saskatoon.

Cineplex said Tuesday it is building a 30,000 square foot theatre in the front end parking lot at The Centre mall.

“We are so pleased to open a new theatre at The Centre as we continue to offer enhanced entertainment experiences to the Saskatoon community,” Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, said in a release.

“Cineplex Cinemas at The Centre will be the perfect place for guests of all ages to enjoy some well-deserved entertainment and for our young movie-lovers to watch their favourite films in a playful auditorium designed just for them.”

Cineplex said the new theatre will offer a variety of moving-going experiences, with the family auditorium featuring a colourful interior and playful seating. Six of the seven auditoriums will feature recliner seats.

David Wyatt, vice-president of retail leasing for Morguard, said the new theatre is part of a redevelopment project for the mall.

“This innovative redevelopment project confirms that The Centre is the place to go in Saskatoon for the complete shopping, dining and entertainment experience,” Wyatt said.

“We’re delighted to expand our relationship with Cineplex to offer this exciting new entertainment option to the people of Saskatoon.”

The current Cineplex Odeon Centre Cinemas will remain open until construction of the new theatre is complete.

Cineplex Cinemas at The Centre is expected to open in mid-2019.