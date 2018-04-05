Saskatoon getting Imax cinema

Movie-goers in Saskatoon will have a new viewing experience next month after it was announced Thursday an Imax cinema is coming to the city.

Officials said the new theatre will offer cutting-edge projection, powerful digital surround sound and a floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall screen.

“We know that movie-goers in Saskatoon will love watching Hollywood’s hottest blockbusters with crystal-clear images and cutting-edge sound through the incredibly immersive Imax format,” said Mark Welton, the president of Imax Theatres.

Ellis Jacob, the president and CEO of Cineplex, said it continues their company’s passion to deliver “exceptional entertainment experiences.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Imax experience to the Saskatoon community as we continue to provide our guests with a variety of enhanced movie-watching options,” Jacob said in a press release.

The Imax at the Scotiabank Theatre on 2nd Avenue South is expected to open in May.