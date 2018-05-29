Pipeline expansion debate divides Burnaby neighbourhood

At the base of Burnaby Mountain where Kinder Morgan has already started site preparation for its second pipeline, and where protesters are camped out, sits a neighbourhood deeply divided over the project.

The neighbourhood already has a pipeline running under it and the prospect of a second line is pitting some neighbours against each other.

“We’re not really afraid of pipeline expansion and I know they’re going to do some work in the pipes that are already there. They need to be upgraded and if that needs to be done, it’s probably safer for everybody if it is,” said a resident who did not want to be identified.

Another resident, who also did not want to be identified, has a different perspective.

“I understand we need fuel. It’s not an overnight fix to go to something else but at the same time it’s time to start looking at alternative forms and you know somewhere like Alberta, if you’re in the energy industry, you should look at some other things to do.”

Both residents worried that they’d be subject to reprisals from anti-pipeline protesters if they were identified.

The pipeline will also border the Fraser Heights community in Surrey — only 200 metres away from some homes, including that of Brad Biccum.

“I think there is a need to be bringing the natural resources to a point where we can both use them and sell them,” Biccum said. “It’s part of the economy, not for the provinces that are involved but I think that it really is for the benefit of the nation.”

Marcie Kroeker also lives in the area.

“I’m definitely for the pipeline and it has been approved by the feds and I think it is a good decision based on our economy we need that; I think there is a chance for greater environmental impact.

The pipeline is slated to run fairly close to Highway 17, the South Fraser Perimeter Road, before going under the Fraser River to Burnaby.