New resources available to those dealing with emotional trauma from last year’s B.C. wildfire season

It may be the early stages of this year’s wildfire season in B.C, but for some, last year’s run may still be all too fresh.

Now, there’s a resource available for those who may be feeling the emotions of last year’s devastating season.

READ MORE: Huge wildfire burning north of Fort St. John forces evacuation order

The tele-health program, “Talk in Tough Times,” is available for anyone who had to evacuate last year or lost a home and is experiencing depression, stress or anxiety.

Bev Gutray is the C-E-O of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s B.C. division.

“A year later and some of those individuals will have been dealing with emerging mental health problems as a result of that displacement or result of not feeling secure at home.”

READ MORE: Wildfires near Pitt Lake, Merritt spring up Sunday

The program is based on the Association’s self-management system, giving people the tools they need to manage their symptoms.

“Although we’ve got the Talk in Tough Times line, also the Interior Health — because this is really, at this point, we’re really focused on the Interior Health region — they will arrange for people to be hooked up to a health coordinator, which will help them get additional supports,” she said.

READ MORE: Crews look to mid-week rain for relief as B.C. wildfires hold steady

“It hasn’t been tried as far as helping people to respond to natural disasters. And this is the new way forward.”

People can connect through either a phone line at 1-877-427-4884 or through Facebook.