Former Okanagan man charged in wife’s death more than 30 years later

A former Okanagan man has been extradited from the U.S. on charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of his wife.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh, 57, is in custody and is set to appear to on the charges in Vernon court May 31.

Saminder Bogarh was killed Near Year’s Eve in Vernon in 1986.

READ MORE: Ottawa police obtain Canada-wide warrant for suspect after fatal South Keys shooting

The 26-year-old’s husband was originally charged with her death but the criminal charge was soon stayed for lack of evidence at the time.

In 1996, Los Angeles Police contacted B.C. RCMP to say a man in their jurisdiction was boasting about killing his wife.

They used the, at the time, new Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System (ViCLAS) to connect details of his alleged crime to the Vernon woman’s murder.

READ MORE: Toronto police search for suspect in murder of East York mom

B.C. Court Services Online dates the charge of conspiracy to commit murder to November 1, 1986, two full months before Saminder was killed.

Narinder Singh Bogarh, 54, also faces first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the woman’s death.

It’s not known how he is related to the victim or her husband.

WATCH: Calgary police make arrest in 16-year-old murder case

Legal documents found on-line show Narinder Bogarh’s successfully fought sharing a DNA sample with RCMP back in 2004 while living in India.

While the 54-year-old is shown in custody by B.C. Court Service, it is not known in which jurisdiction he is being held. He has yet to appear in a B.C. courtroom on the charges.