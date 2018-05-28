Red Sox beat Blue Jays 8-3

BOSTON – Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, J.D. Martinez added a solo homer and the Boston Red Sox coasted to an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Benintendi also had a triple and single, and Jackie Bradley Jr. added an RBI double, scored twice and made a spectacular catch in centre field. Boston won for the seventh time in nine games.

It was the Blue Jays’ 11th loss in 15 games, dropping them to 2-5 against the Red Sox this season. Teoscar Hernandez had an RBI triple and double for Toronto.

Red Sox star Mookie Betts missed his second straight game because of tightness he felt in his left side during batting practice on Sunday. The outfielder entered the day with a major league-leading .359 batting average.

David Price (5-4) laboured through five innings, allowing two runs and four hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

The lefty took a hard grounder from Yangervis Solarte that bounced off his glove and appeared to carom off his chest in the first before picking it up and throwing him out.

The Red Sox took charge with their big fourth, pulling ahead 6-1 against Aaron Sanchez (2-5).

Brock Holt had a sacrifice fly and Bradley his run-scoring double before Benintendi lofted a fly ball into the first row of Green Monster seats.

Martinez then led off the fifth with his 17th homer, a drive that completely left Fenway Park over the Monster, tying him with Betts for the team lead.

Sanchez was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in five innings, falling to 0-3 in his past five starts with a 5.96 ERA.