Saskatoon weather outlook: wallop of rain on the way

Cold front marches in with thunderstorms and a cool down for the rest of the month.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies started off the day with temperatures slipping back into the mid teens Tuesday morning.

Winds picked up into the middle of the day as the mercury flung up into the low 20s by noon under mostly cloudy skies with approaching rain and wind gusts pushing in excess of 60 km/h.

Winds are now gusting up to 57 km/h in Saskatoon as a cold front passes through https://t.co/y0WbQd6PFJ #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/c6xBQVA7n5 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 29, 2018

A cold front slides through during the afternoon bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms across the region, which will cool us back into the upper teens as a breezy northerly wind kicks up with gusts in excess of 50 to 60 km/h possible.

Tuesday Night

Clouds clear back out Tuesday night as winds ease and temperatures fall back down close to single digits.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies will make their momentous return on Wednesday as the next cold front gets set to sweep through.

As it does, northerly winds will pick back up and a surge of moisture will push in a chance of rain later in the day as we attempt to make it into the low 20s for an afternoon high.

Thursday-Friday

A break from the rain, but not the clouds, will take place on Thursday as we seek to make it up into the upper teens for an afternoon high.

An upper low will swing back in the rain to round off the week on Friday with even cooler air slumping in, keeping our afternoon high in the mid-teens for the first day of June.

Weekend Outlook

The first weekend of June is looking slightly more settled with a break from the rain and some sunshine expected on Saturday before the risk returns on Sunday with a few more clouds and daytime highs in the low 20s both days.

