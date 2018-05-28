City of Moose Jaw releases 2018 summer recreation guide

On May 28, Moose Jaw’s Parks & Recreation released the 2018 summer recreation guide for everything you need to know from swimming courses to outdoor yoga.

The guide includes details on recreational opportunities at city parks and facilities this summer, which includes:

swimming lessons, water workout classes and hours of operation at the Phyllis Dewar Outdoor Pool and Kinsmen Sportsplex;

summer lifeguard school;

summer playground program;

pickleball;

babysitters courses; and

outdoor flow yoga.

People can pick up a copy of the guide on the city’s website, or by visiting any of the following locations:

Kinsmen Sportsplex;

city hall;

Yara Centre;

Moose Jaw Public Library; or

Tourism Moose Jaw.

The city is also reminding people that the spray parks (Crescent Park, 1996 Summer Games Park, and Elgin Park) will open for the season on June 11 in addition to the Phyllis Dewar Outdoor Pool.

Additionally, the Kinsmen Sportsplex pool is scheduled for its annual maintenance and will shut down from June 11 to July 1.