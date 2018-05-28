Retired Sask. RCMP member charged after $18,000 in accounting irregularities discovered

Retired Saskatchewan RCMP sergeant Cheryl Jarvis has been charged after a five-year investigation into accounting irregularities in excess of $18,000.

In February 2013, Saskatchewan RCMP received information regarding accounting irregularities within the RCMP “F” Division Drugs and Organized Crime Awareness Service.

An investigation revealed more than $18,000 in funds from the Government of Canada were misappropriated and deposited into personal bank accounts.

As a result, Jarvis has been charged with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000 and forgery. She will make her first court appearance on May 29.

Jarvis was the sergeant responsible for the RCMP “F” Division Drugs and Organized Crime Awareness Service from May 2008 until October 2010. She retired from the RCMP in 2015.