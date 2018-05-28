Montreal fire department now fully equipped with animal resuscitation kits

All of Montreal’s firetrucks are now equipped with animal resuscitation equipment.

The kits were bought by the Montreal Firefighters Association and donated to the fire department, “at no cost to the citizens of Montreal.”

READ MORE: Birds killed as hawk house burns down at Edmonton-area animal rescue

“[It happens] in multi-residential buildings, where owners might not be home at the time of a fire, that animals are impacted,” said Chris Ross, vice-president of the Montreal Firefighters Association and lieutenant at Station 74.

“Over the years, our members have attempted to do miracles on the scene using the same equipment that we use for people.”

He points out that type of equipment doesn’t work well when used on animals.

READ MORE: ‘Tahoe’ the owl expected to recover after getting trapped in SUV grille in Sask.

These kits largely consist of resuscitation masks specifically designed and shaped for animals.

“In the case of a dog, it fits over the entire snout. There are masks of various sizes and shapes,” he told Global News.

READ MORE: Alberta rescue overwhelmed with 20% increase in wild animals

“It’s largely designed for cats and dogs, but theoretically could be used on most animals.”

Thanks to a donation from the Montreal Firefighters Association all ladder trucks are now equipped with resuscitation equipment for animals. Sometimes our little furry friends need help as well. pic.twitter.com/XyvHx2bkwr — Chris Ross (@chrisvpross) May 27, 2018

Firefighters have already put the kits to good use — saving a baby duck pulled from a sewer grate.

READ MORE: Pets left behind in evacuated Poplar River

“I don’t think we have any statistics on the number of times animals are killed or injured in fires, but it was sufficient enough that we decided to cover the costs to do our part in the future,” Ross said.

READ MORE: 100 cows saved as Lumby-area barn goes up in flames

Equipping the department’s 51 trucks, as well as providing spares, cost $13,000.

“For many people, their animals are like children,” Ross told Global News.

“It is something we had discussed before, but realized that it was not a priority for the city budget.”

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau