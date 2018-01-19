Birds killed as hawk house burns down at Edmonton-area animal rescue

Several rescued hawks and an owl are believed to have been killed in a devastating fire at the Strathcona Raptor Shelter earlier this week.

“[Wednesday] was a difficult day for us at the Shelter,” Roseanna Gullekson with the Alberta Society for Injured Birds of Prey posted on Facebook.

“There was a devastating fire that claimed a number of our raptors.”

The hawk house which burnt down was used to allow the birds to regain their strength in a safe place before being released back into the wild.

The fire is believed to have started in the electrical room around noon on Wednesday, the society said, adding it spread quickly.

The Edmonton-area rescue organization said there were 14 birds in the hawk house, but as far as they can tell, only two escaped the fire. It housed several species of hawks, including endangered Ferruginous hawks and a pair of broad-winged hawks.

READ MORE: ‘Tahoe’ the owl expected to recover after getting trapped in SUV grille in Sask.

While most of the birds were set to be released at some point, several were also permanent residents — including a pair of red-tailed hawks meant for breeding, and another red-tailed female named Marion which was taken to events like the Edmonton Boat and Sportsman Show for educational purposes.

The organization, based east of Sherwood Park, said the hawk building had been used to house birds through the winter for the last 34 years.

It was attached to a large flight aviary which was also damaged in the fire, but thankfully, five eagles inside it were not harmed.

READ MORE: Alberta rescue overwhelmed with 20% increase in wild animals

The society is trying to raise $50,000 through GoFundMe to rebuild their hawk house, which had a capacity for 40 birds.

This isn’t the first time the non-profit has dealt with this situation. Just before Christmas in December 2000, another building on the property was destroyed by fire.

That building, which was under construction but almost done, was meant to be a clinic and training centre and was already housing medical equipment, records and pictures. Thankfully, no birds died in that blaze.

The Alberta Society for Injured Birds of Prey was founded in 1987 to promote the health and welfare of birds of prey. They rehabilitate injured and orphaned birds to release back to the wild, as well as work to educate people about them.