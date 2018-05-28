Winnipeg police arrest man after more than $27K of drugs found
Winnipeg police have arrested a man after they found more than $27,000 of drugs in a Spruce Street home.
On May 26, the Street Crime Unit and Tactical Support team found the following items in the home:
- 2,903 grams of benzocaine (estimated street value of $500)
- 266 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $20,000)
- 103 ¼ gram pieces of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $2,000)
- 70 grams of marijuana (estimated street value of $700)
- 158 Percocet pills (estimated street value of $780)
- 309 Gabapentin pills (estimated street value $3,100)
- Digital scales
- Several packaging materials
- Contaminated kitchen appliances/accessories
- Money counter
Barry Allan Courchene, a 35-year-old man, was charged with several trafficking offences. He was detained in custody.
Members from the Division 11 and East District Community Support Units helped with the arrest.
