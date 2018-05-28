Winnipeg police arrest man after more than $27K of drugs found

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after they found more than $27,000 of drugs in a Spruce Street home.

On May 26, the Street Crime Unit and Tactical Support team found the following items in the home:

2,903 grams of benzocaine (estimated street value of $500)

266 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $20,000)

103 ¼ gram pieces of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $2,000)

70 grams of marijuana (estimated street value of $700)

158 Percocet pills (estimated street value of $780)

309 Gabapentin pills (estimated street value $3,100)

Digital scales

Several packaging materials

Contaminated kitchen appliances/accessories

Money counter

Barry Allan Courchene, a 35-year-old man, was charged with several trafficking offences. He was detained in custody.

Members from the Division 11 and East District Community Support Units helped with the arrest.