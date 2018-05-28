Crime
May 28, 2018 12:16 pm
Updated: May 28, 2018 12:26 pm

Winnipeg police arrest man after more than $27K of drugs found

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police found more than $25K of drugs in a Spruce Street home.

File / Global News
Winnipeg police have arrested a man after they found more than $27,000 of drugs in a Spruce Street home.

On May 26, the Street Crime Unit and Tactical Support team found the following items in the home:

  • 2,903 grams of benzocaine (estimated street value of $500)
  • 266 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $20,000)
  • 103 ¼ gram pieces of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $2,000)
  • 70 grams of marijuana (estimated street value of $700)
  • 158 Percocet pills (estimated street value of $780)
  • 309 Gabapentin pills (estimated street value $3,100)
  • Digital scales
  • Several packaging materials
  • Contaminated kitchen appliances/accessories
  • Money counter

Barry Allan Courchene, a 35-year-old man, was charged with several trafficking offences. He was detained in custody.

Members from the Division 11 and East District Community Support Units helped with the arrest.

1300 block of Spruce Street
Crime
Street Crime Unit
tactical support team
Winnipeg police

