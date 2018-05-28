Maryland flash flooding: Incredible images show historic Ellicott City ravaged by floodwaters

Flash flooding in Maryland engulfed historic Main Street in Ellicott City on Sunday, leaving at least one person unaccounted for in a community that was devastated by flooding less than two years ago.

Officials declared a state of emergency in the Baltimore suburb Sunday after heavy rain and flash flooding turned the streets of Ellicott City into fast-moving rivers.

“It’s really, truly devastating. I would say it’s as bad or worse than the storm two years ago,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said at a news conference Sunday.

WATCH: Maryland community heartbroken after second flood in 2 years



Video shows brown water rushing down Main Street, washing away vehicles and light standards and sending residents to higher ground.

Howard County Fire and EMS reported buildings had collapsed as a result of the floodwaters and first-floor levels of multiple buildings were submerged.

“They say this is a once-every-1,000-years flood, and we’ve had two of them in two years,” Hogan said.

The city had been in the process of rebuilding since the 2016 flood that destroyed or damaged much of the historic downtown. Local officials recently said 96 per cent of the businesses were back in operation and more than 20 new businesses had opened in the Main Street area. According to the Baltimore Sun, two people were killed during the floods, and cost the “mill town tens of millions of dollars in damage and lost business.”

WATCH: ‘Once in a 1,000 years’: Maryland community hit with major flash flood



Howard County police reported one man missing as a result of the flood and officials were still search Monday.

“Praying for the brave veteran who has been reported missing following yesterday’s terrible flooding in Ellicott City. My heartfelt thanks to all those assisting in the search,” the governor tweeted.

According to the National Weather Service, over 210 millimetres of rain was recorded just before 9 p.m., most of which fell in a two-hour time span. Flash flood warnings were extended through the evening.

WATCH: Emergency issued after major flash flood in Maryland



Here’s a look at the devastation caused by the flash floods.