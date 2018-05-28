TappCar considering expansion into Steinbach

Several months after launching in Winnipeg, TappCar is looking to make its move to another Manitoba city.

The Edmonton-based ride-sharing service has announced plans to expand into Steinbach.

READ MORE: Winnipeg ridesharing: TappCar Vs. Traditional cab

TappCar has been available in Winnipeg since March 2 and spokesperson John Morris said the launch had gone so well, they were in need of more drivers.

And now the “Automobile City” is their next focus.

READ MORE: ‘We need more drivers’: Rideshare company looking to add more cars to Winnipeg roads

“Steinbach has seen its population increase by 43 per cent over the last 10 years, and that growth trend is what potentially attracts new services such as rideshare,” Morris said.

The company is asking interested drivers in the region to begin the application process through the TappCar website.