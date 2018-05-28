Canada
May 28, 2018

Fire destroys island cottage in Haliburton County

Fire on Hunter Island on Red Stone Lake in Haliburton County destroyed a cottage and two sheds.

A fire destroyed an island cottage in Haliburton County on Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m. the Dysart Fire Department was notified of a structure fire on Hunter Island on Redstone Lake, approximately 20 kilometres north of Haliburton.

“The fire was discovered by neighbours,” said fire chief Mike Iles.

Iles says firefighters had to access the island by boat and when they arrived around 8:20 p.m., they discovered a small cottage and two sheds fully engulfed. They were destroyed.

He said 14 firefighters were on scene fighting the fire until midnight.

No one was at the cottage at the time of the fire, Iles said.

Dysart firefighters had to use a boat to access the fire on Hunter Island

No injuries were reported. Damage is pegged at $200,000.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire is not deemed to be suspicious,” Iles stated.

