Firefighters battle house fire in Bethany

Firefighters in the City of Kawartha Lakes were busy with a house fire in Bethany this morning.

Emergency crews responded around 7 a.m. to a home on Highway 7A, approximately 30 kilometres south of Peterborough.

A section of the highway was closed as firefighters focused their efforts on the back of the house, removing siding from the two storey home and worked quickly to bring the fire under control.

Two adults and two children, a dog and cat all made it out safely, according to firefighters.

A fire in a dryer is being blamed for the blaze.

No damage estimate has been provided.

More to come.