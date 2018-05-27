Motorcyclist rushed to hospital in critical condition after downtown Toronto collision
A male motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to a call about a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle just after 5 p.m. near Yonge and Isabella streets.
Toronto paramedics said a motorcyclist was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Yonge Street was closed both ways between Charles Street and Irwin Avenue as officers investigated, but it has since been reopened.
