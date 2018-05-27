Princess Shop helping Saskatoon students with ‘right of passage’

The announcement of the Saskatoon Public Schools division cancelling grad banquets didn’t worry the Princess Shop‘s executive director Karen Robson.

“We’re going to see celebrations continue, it’s such a big right of passage for our culture in Saskatchewan,” Robson said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Public Schools ending grad banquets

The shop lends out prom dresses to students in financial or social need. It also helps by booking complimentary services like hair, makeup, and photography for the students’ big day.

Over the past six years, the Princess Shop has seen over 600 young women walk through their door.

Kristy Remple, a marketing manager for Prairieland Park, approached the Princess Shop when she learned the growing cost of grad banquets was overwhelming for many families.

The two businesses announced a program that lets graduates who have gotten a dress from the Princess Shop receive complimentary meals for grad banquets booked at Prairieland Park.

“We understand why the school board decided not to participate in that end,” Rempel said.

“But we do want to offer our services to the grad committees and the parent committees because we think this is more than just a celebration – it’s a right of passage. And we’re here to help with anyone who wants to continue with that.”

WATCH: Mixed reaction to Saskatoon Public Schools ending graduation banquets

The two businesses hope grad banquets will continue next year by parent or student lead groups.

“There will still be celebrations, so after reflecting on all this, I’m really not worried. We will still be here in the community ready to support women for this milestone,” Robson said.

The program is already in place for this year’s students who are having their grad banquet at Prairieland Park. Both the Princess Shop and the banquet hall said they are now securing dates in 2019.