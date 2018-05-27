‘I have goosebumps’: NDG community group makes dreams come true with prom dress giveaway

For a lot of young women, choosing a dress for prom is an important process.

It has to be just the right style, fit and, of course, colour.

But there is one other thing that often plays a big role – the price.

Luckily on Sunday, it didn’t have to.

“We’re having a prom dress giveaway,” said Sharon Sweeney, from the NDG Community Council. “We have over 200 dresses, we have jewelry, we have purses, shoes.

“Any kid who shows up, could go through all of this stuff, try them on and take a dress for prom.”

For the last few weeks, Sharon Sweeney and the NDG Community Council have been collecting donated dresses and accessories.

Initially, Sweeney expected to only collect a few, but when it grew into hundreds of dresses, she decided to turn it into a giveaway.

A giveaway equipped with volunteers who spent the day displaying dresses, helping with fittings, styling and even altering – free of charge.

“I think it’s very good because there’s a lot of people that can’t afford expensive dresses,” said Laval resident Ange-Laetitia Abou-Williams. “We wanted one, but it was $500 – it was more than our rent – so we couldn’t get it.”

She’s not the only one.

Lynne Taylor says her granddaughters were saving up for their prom dress by working part-time.

To see them both find a gown they love here, for free, makes her emotional.

“I have goosebumps,” said Montreal resident Lynne Taylor.