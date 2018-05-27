Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by train in Chilliwack

A man in a wheelchair is dead after being hit and killed by a train in Chilliwack on Saturday.

Police say the man’s wheelchair became stuck in the 9000-block of Broadway as a freight train approached around 5:30 p.m.

Witnesses say two women ran up to try and help him but could not get him free. One of the women suffered injuries to her arm from trying to pull him off the tracks.

READ MORE: Woman struck and killed by train in Cobourg

The area surrounding the rail crossing on Broadway was cordoned off as officers collected evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).