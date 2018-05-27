Stoney Creek restaurant closed for salmonella outbreak investigation

Hamilton’s public health department says it is investigating a salmonella outbreak at a Stoney Creek restaurant.

The city says four people have been confirmed to have the illness after eating food from Ole Gourmet on 174 Hamilton Regional Rd 8 in Stoney Creek.

The restaurant was closed on May 17 after an initial report, but was reopened the next day after an inspection found it complied with Ontario’s Food Premises regulation.

However, another case reported on May 22 led to another inspection, and found three of 10 samples tested positive for salmonella contamination.

The restaurant was closed on May 25 for the investigation and public health is advising anyone who has recently eaten at Ole Gourmet to visit a family physician, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic.

Salmonella is caused by bacteria and can be avoided by cooking food — especially meat, poultry, and eggs — to a proper temperature, keeping raw and cooked food separate during preparation and storage, and thoroughly washing hands.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, chills, sudden headache, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea and sometimes vomiting.

The city says anyone else who experiences symptoms should drink plenty of fluids and avoid preparing food for other people.

Anyone with additional questions is advised to call Public Health Services at 905-546-2063.