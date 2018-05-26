Highway 1 closed east of Bridal Falls due to multi-vehicle crash
A multi-vehicle crash has closed Highway 1 near Bridal Falls on Saturday.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. east of Bridal Falls close to Herrling Island, according to Drive BC.
The highway is shut down in both directions as crews investigate.
Reports say traffic in the area has come to a standstill.
There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.
Drive BC says the road is expected to reopen between 2-6 p.m.
