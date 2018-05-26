8.5 hour-long standoff with Edmonton police ends with four men in custody

Edmonton police were involved in a lengthy standoff which began when officers tried to execute a search warrant inside an apartment complex near 106 St. and 106 Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

“There were four individuals inside the residence and police were prevented from entering at that time,” said EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout.

At approximately 1 a.m., three of the people inside the residence came out and were taken into police custody.

Police continued to negotiate with the remaining man inside the home.

The EPS K9 unit was also called in along with the tactical unit.

A Global News crew on-scene also witnessed police deploy a flash bang to remove the individual peacefully.

“The 34-year-old male remained inside and police were negotiating with him,” Voordenhout said. “The male exited the residence and the event was concluded by about 4:00 a.m.”

Officers spoke with nearby residents during the incident to ensure their safety.

“The officers on scene had been speaking with neighbours in the area and we were working with media to make sure everyone stayed away from the scene,” Voordenhout said. “Police did not believe there was a threat to public security at that time.”

Charges are now pending against the 34-year-old man.

His name has not been released.

No one was injured.

Police continue to investigate.