Manitoban motorcyclist dies after being hit by three vehicles

A 71-year-old man from the RM of East St. Paul has died after he was hit by three different vehicles on Thursday.

RCMP said the initial collision happened on Provincial Road 213, near Lornehill Road in the RM of Springfield.

They believe the motorcyclist was travelling westbound when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The collision threw the man off of his motorcycle and he was subsequently struck by a second vehicle.

RCMP said that the motorcyclist was also struck by another vehicle heading eastbound, but the driver of the third vehicle did not stop at the scene and has not been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information that may help identify the driver to contact the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847.

The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the collision.