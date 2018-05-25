One man killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Manitoba

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 12 and Provincial Road 210, south of Ste. Anne, Man. on Thursday.

RCMP said a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Winnipeg man was travelling south on Highway 12 and collided with an SUV going west, driven by a 73-year-old woman from the RM of La Broquerie.

One passenger in the SUV, a 73-year-old man from the RM of La Broquerie, died in the crash, while the driver of the SUV and a 72-year-old woman, who was another passenger were taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said alcohol is not believed to be a factor and it is not known if seatbelts were worn.

The investigation continues.